Does Miranda Cosgrove Have a Famous Younger Sister?

But beyond her time on-screen, she's also been fairly vocal about what goes on in her personal, day-to-day life.

If there's a child actor that any millennial and Gen Z human can appreciate mutually, it's Miranda Cosgrove . Her roles in fan-loved Nickelodeon shows as Megan in Drake and Josh and Carly in iCarly defined her incredible acting talents and left a legacy that will last a lifetime.

She has publicly talked about her parents a few times, but people are wondering if she has any siblings. There are talks that she may have a sister . Maybe there's another famous Cosgrove out there? Let's find out...

After she finished filming iCarly — which ran for six seasons and is currently available on Netflix — Miranda started attending the University of Southern California. It was her first time going to "normal" school since she was in elementary school.

Does Miranda Cosgrove have a sister?

Even though Miranda has portrayed iconic sister characters (such as Megan in Drake and Josh, Carly in iCarly, and Margo in the Despicable Me movie series), the celeb is actually an only child! But even though she doesn't have any siblings, she has emphasized how she has best friends and how they're all very close. One of her BFFs is her co-star from iCarly, Jennette McCurdy. They've remained close to this day and still "have sleepovers all the time," she told BUILD in an interview.

So why were people thinking that Miranda had a sibling... and why specifically a sister? Well, enter: Lil Tay. For some quick background, Lil Tay is a child internet personality who gained fame for her rising rapping career and the way that she'd act (which was pretty shocking for a 9-year-old). She was showing off a sports car that was worth $200,000 (which she claimed to have paid for) and calling out how she makes more than some of the most well-known rappers.

You may be wondering: How is this person even remotely connected to Miranda? Totally valid question. Apparently, Lil Tay has been a big fan of Miranda's — where she had mentioned her before in her social media accounts — and at one point in time wrote that her Instagram was managed by the long-time actress. And we all know how the internet works... This led to the public thinking that Lil Tay might be Miranda's younger sister, and it was sort of believable. We can see a bit of a resemblance...maybe?

Lil Tay is also associated with Miranda in another, interesting way via Lil Pump. The child performer is also a fan of Lil Pump, who very much has an interest in Miranda. Funny how this is all tied together, right? Lil Pump has not been shy about his feelings towards Miranda.



See the very forward tweet he posted almost two years ago about the star:

I’m still inlove with you https://t.co/FRxsPKIzPc — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 10, 2019

And two years before that, he made a cake with her face on it and tweeted that he really wanted to, er, meet up with her. He's definitely a man who goes after what he wants!

