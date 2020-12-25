Lil Pump Decided to Diss Eminem on Social Media, Calling Him Lame and Old

For some reason, controversial rapper Lil Pump has decided to spend Christmas Eve dissing Eminem . Today, he posted a video to Instagram out of the blue, saying, "F**k Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old ass. You lame as f**k, b*tch! I woke up on bulls*it today, I'm back on my f**k sh*t." Okay!

Is there beef between Lil Pump and Eminem?

Eminem actually called out Lil Pump in his 2018 album "Kamikaze" calling his style "mumble rap" and claiming his copied Lil Wayne's face tattoos. Some think Lil Pump is antagonizing Eminem so that Eminem will bring his name up in another song, and who knows? Maybe it'll happen. Plus, fans are eager to point out that people actually do listen to Eminem. Like, a lot more than Lil Pump. One Twitter user pointed out Eminem gets over 38 million monthly visitors, while Lil Pump gets only 9 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Other responses to the random Eminem attack have been pretty hilarious. "so lil pump basically called Eminem irrelevant while actually being irrelevant himself to get relevant," one person tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

so lil pump basically called Eminem irrelevant while actually being irrelevant himself to get relevant pic.twitter.com/EqBH1cXLkM — Lee🥤 (@postysburner) December 24, 2020

Someone even referenced Lil Pump's allegiance to Trump, writing, "Lil Pump” is just angry because trump knows Eminem’s name."

Article continues below advertisement

Before the election, Lil Pump wrote an expletive-filled Instagram Story, writing, "F*** I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, b*tch ass *****? F*** Sleepy Joe, ****! Trump 2020, b*tch.” He also announced he was endorsing Trump, although his label was not. Lil Pump joined Trump at the Michigan rally, where Trump accidentally referred to him as "Lil Pimp." We cannot make this stuff up, I'm sorry.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say Mr. President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” Lil Pump said to the crowd, urging them not to vote for "Sleepy Joe." After he endorsed Trump, NME reports he lost 300,000 followers on Instagram. It was later discovered Lil Pump didn't even register to vote.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Pump continues to lose followers with his questionable behavior (he's now at 16.9 million followers — earlier this year he was at 17.3 million). A day ago, he posted on his Instagram "IM THE NEW AGE MICHAEL JACKASON." It's unclear if he meant to misspell Michael Jackson's last name wrong or if that was intentional.

Article continues below advertisement

This is not to say Eminem doesn't have his own faults. He's certainly done some problematic things in the past and keeps it coming with the ruthless lyrics — it's what Eminem does best and how he's been able to make a career for himself. He recently released his album "Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition)" which some feel is gimmick-y, but that doesn't really matter. People still listen to his records. As far as his political views? Eminem made his stance on Trump pretty clear (not a huge fan) in his rap, "Campaign Speech."