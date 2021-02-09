Miranda Cosgrove's Dating History Includes Big Time Rush and Naked Brothers Band Members

Right now, Miranda looks to be single, although because she's so quiet about her love life it's very possible that she is seeing someone and keeping it to herself. Over the years, she's been linked to some big names.

For almost two years, she was said to have dated Naked Brothers Band member Nat Wolff. The two were seen leaving a concert together back in 2010 and that sparked all kinds of rumors between them. Reportedly, they started dating mid-2009.