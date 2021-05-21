Olivia Rodrigo Proved She's a True Singer-Songwriter with "Sour"

In addition to being a catchy track about heartache and a breakup, " drivers license " rose in popularity when people began speculating that Olivia wrote it about her rumored ex and current High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett .

Those who may have thought that Olivia Rodrigo would be a one-hit wonder when "drivers license" became a smash hit were proven wrong when the 18-year-old released her debut album, "Sour."

Keep reading to find out if the artist wrote all 11 songs on her album, and to learn why Taylor Swift is credited on one track.

Now that "Sour" has come out, fans are wondering if Olivia wrote all of the other songs — and if they can potentially guess who they are about.

Does Olivia Rodrigo write her own songs?

The talented teen chronicled her entire "drivers license" songwriting process (edits and all) on TikTok in the months leading up to its debut. Though she didn't go into the same level of detail with sharing how the other "Sour" songs came to be, she did write them. She is a credited writer on all 11 "Sour" songs.

In the album description for "Sour," Olivia discussed how she created most of the songs in her bedroom when she was dealing with a heartbreak at the age of 17. She wrote two of the songs entirely on her own, which are "enough for you" and "happier." The others were all collaborations with music producer Dan Nigro.

"Before I met my collaborator, producer— and co-writer in many instances — Dan Nigro, I would just write songs in my bedroom, completely by myself. So it was a little bit of a learning curve, figuring out how to collaborate with other people and stick up for your ideas and be open to other people's," Olivia explained in the description. "Sometimes it takes you a little while to gain the confidence to really remember that your gut feelings are super valid and what makes you a special musician."

Songwriter Casey Smith was also listed as one of the co-writers for "jealousy, jealousy." There are two other credited creators who are getting a lot of attention online. Fans who scrutinize every credit on the album will notice that Taylor Swift was listed as a co-writer on "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Though some hoped that Olivia had the chance to collaborate with her self-professed idol, Taylor and Jack Antonoff received the credits for a different reason.

Olivia's song interpolates Taylor's 2017 song "New Year's Day." Because both Taylor and Jack had co-written the song for the former's "Reputation" album, they received writing credits on "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." The title of Olivia's song pays homage to the two digits of her idol's favorite number: 13.