Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Bop "good 4 u" Is a Breakup Anthem if There Ever Was One

Disney star and rising talent Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the scene with her hit "drivers license" and her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The famous love triangle that reportedly inspired "drivers license" is the gift that keeps on giving, and fans suspect that the same people referenced in her first single are also the subjects of the new track "good 4 u."

Read on to discover everything we know about who "good 4 u" is about.