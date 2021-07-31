Will 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Be Renewed for Season 3? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

More than 10 years after High School Musical was first released, the spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, made its debut on Disney Plus and gave us all the nostalgia. But the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 forced everyone in the industry to press pause on production in order to adhere to safety guidelines.