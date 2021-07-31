Will 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Be Renewed for Season 3? (SPOILERS)By Pretty Honore
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
More than 10 years after High School Musical was first released, the spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, made its debut on Disney Plus and gave us all the nostalgia. But the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 forced everyone in the industry to press pause on production in order to adhere to safety guidelines.
Although Disney gave us the ultimate Christmas present when the HSMTMTS holiday special was released in December of 2020, there was no sign of Season 2. But in May of 2021, the series returned after a year-long hiatus and reunited fans with the students and teachers of East High.
So, what happened in Season 2 of HSMTMTS? Read below for a brief recap and when to expect Season 3.
What happened in Season 2 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’?
In the Season 1 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) was extended an invitation to enroll in a performing arts school in Denver, while Gina (Sofia Wylie) made an unexpected return for the final production. Ashlyn (Julia Lester) and Big Red (Larry Saperstein) took the next steps in their budding relationship, and Principal Gutierrez (Valente Rodriguez) held Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) accountable for their actions.
In the Season 2 premiere, the students of East High are anticipating their holiday break and gearing up for their next production when Miss Jenn makes a slight change of plans. Although the students were initially supposed to perform High School Musical 2, a run-in with her arch-nemesis, rival, and high school ex-boyfriend, Zack Roy (Derek Hough), causes an angry Miss Jenn to switch the spring musical to Beauty and the Beast with hopes of winning the Alan Menken Award.
Nini decides to stay at East High and is later catapulted into the spotlight, which causes a rift in her relationship with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) that leads them to break up, while Gina and E.J.'s (Matt Cornett) relationship gets even more complicated.
The final episodes of Season 2 reveal that East High’s performance of Beauty and the Beast was flawless enough to potentially win the competition — but because the students opted out of opening the results, we may not find out who won the award until next season (if we ever find out at all). The Season 2 finale teased Nini, Ricky, and the rest of the gang will have much bigger things to worry about in Season 3. But when is Season 3 of HSMTMTS coming out?
When is Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ coming out?
As of now, Disney has not announced if High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be canceled or renewed for Season 3, but series director Tim Federle is hopeful. In an interview with Hollywood Life, he shared his plans for Season 3 if the series is greenlit.
“Choosing the musical for the show is hard because there are so many possibilities. You can go way, way off, you can go High School Musical 3, you can create a new musical.” He shared, “I think at the end of the day, the music is a really cool storytelling component of the show, but I really think it’s about the character dynamics.”
Season 2 of HSMTMTS is streaming on Disney Plus now.