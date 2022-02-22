People on Reddit Are Calling Olivia Rodrigo an "Industry Plant" — Here's What That Means

It's safe to say that Olivia's rise to fame was like lightning. Her debut album, "SOUR," garnered over 60 million streams on Spotify, which broke the record for any album in 2021.

And while we should all just be happy for her, a lot of folks seem to have some thoughts regarding the origins of Olivia's success. People on Reddit seem to think she had some help in making it big and are even going as far as to call her an "industry plant." What does this even mean and is it true? Keep scrolling as we discuss.