These Are the Guys Olivia Rodrigo Has Publicly Dated So Far

Did Olivia and Joshua Bassett ever even officially confirm their relationship? It turns out they both never actually revealed if they were dating. Rumor has it, they most definitely were and he’s the devastating inspiration behind the heartbreaking songs on her debut album. Olivia and Joshua met for the first time in 2019 while filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. They played on-screen lovers, which pushed audiences to ship a real-life relationship between them pretty quickly.