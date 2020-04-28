Before Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Dated These Lovely Ladies

Before Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Dated These Lovely LadiesBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
These days, Joe Jonas is a very happily married man. When you've got someone nearly as incredible as Sophie Turner at home with you, how could you not be?
The pair met in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and had a very public first wedding ceremony (thanks, Diplo!) in May of 2019. They had a much more extravagant (and decidedly more private one) later in the year. Nowadays, they're reportedly expecting their first child!
But before Sophie, there's been quite a few other women in Joe's life. Let's take a trip down memory lane with Joe's girlfriends list.
AJ Michalka
Way back in the day, the Jonas Brothers went on tour with the singing sister duo Aly & AJ. The tour must have gone pretty well considering that Joe and AJ dated for almost a year between 2005 and 2006. It's been rumored that Aly & AJ's hit "Potential Breakup Song" was actually written about Joe, but the songstress has since confirmed that it's not. But “Flattery” off their "Insomniatic" album was.
Taylor Swift
Who could forget about Taylor and Joe's whirlwind romance? Fun fact: Though we still remember it to this day, it only lasted about three months. Maybe it's just because we all remember Taylor telling Ellen about their rough breakup.
"When I find that person that is right for me and he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," she said. Yikes. Now we all know why Taylor refers to their relationship as an "ouch".
Camilla Belle
Following Taylor, Joe dated model and actress Camilla Belle from late 2008 to 2009. It's believed that the Jonas Brothers' song "Much Better" is in reference to Joe dating Camilla, who is "much better" than Taylor, but, regardless of if there's truth to that statement, the brothers did cast Camilla as the love interest in their "Lovebug" music video.
Joe broke up with Taylor shortly after meeting Camilla, but he told fans on the Jonas Brothers' MySpace page that neither party cheated and their relationship ending had nothing to do with Camilla.
Demi Lovato
Joe and Demi's relationship timeline is rather muddled. Some believe that Joe and Demi dated after meeting on the set of Camp Rock in 2007, but, according to them, it didn't happen, although Demi fully admits on "falling in love" with Joe on the set. Following Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, they did go on to date...for about a month.
Awkwardly enough, they were the cover stars for Teen Vogue's August 2010 magazine. When they sat down for the interview, they were happily together and interviewing each other. Just 48 hours after the interview and long before it was time for the magazine to come out, they had broken up and Teen Vogue asked them back for a post-split interview.
Ashley Greene
In the midst of Ashley's Twilight fame, she dated Joe between 2010 and 2011. And some...interesting information came out about them post-breakup. Following the end of the Jonas Brothers (the first end), Joe penned a tell-all for Vulture and he really told all. Although the boys were known for being the straitlaced boy band with promise rings to boot, Joe wrote that they ditched the rings years ago and that he lost his virginity at the age of 20.
He added way more information years later during a Reddit AMA in which he told a fan, "I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It's pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is." Rumor has it that she wasn't thrilled about his loose lips.
Blanda Eggenschwiler
Believe it or not, one of Joe's longest relationships (pre-Sophie) was with someone who wasn't in "the industry" at all. Well, that's not entirely true. Blanda is a model but her first love is graphic design and she's pretty incredible at it. The couple broke up after nearly two years of dating, between 2012 and 2014.
Gigi Hadid
Before Gigi dated Zayn, the model dated Joe. Though they were together in 2015 for several months, according to Gigi, they met long before then. In fact, when she was just 13, Joe asked her out at the Grammys. For the record, the couple had a six year age difference. We'll let you do some (pretty gross) math there.