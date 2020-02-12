Happiness Begins: Everything We Know so Far About Sophie Turner's Rumored Pregnancy

Since Joe Jonas first wed Sophie Turner in a Vegas ceremony in May of 2019, the millions of girls who were convinced that they'd marry the Jonas Brothers singer have grown to love his relationship with the Game of Thrones actress. The two have often spoken about their beautiful love story in interviews, and Sophie has since starred in two music videos for her husband's band.

Two inside sources told Just Jared that the couple is expecting their first child together, and the subsequent media frenzy has been intense. The couple hasn't officially confirmed the news yet, but the evidence is compelling.

When is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's due date? Read on for everything that we know so far about their impending bundle of joy.