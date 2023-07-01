Home > Entertainment What Is The Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire”? Fans Have A Strong Theory What is the meaning behind singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire"? Here is a look into the single and who her fans think the song is about. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jul. 1 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty

The first single from her second studio album "Guts", Olivia Rodrigo made her music return with the song "Vampire". The single is similar to her songs from her album "Sour", resembling an ultimate pop rock/teen angst anthem that is hitting the charts.

While the song itself is becoming a hit, her fans are fixated on figuring out who the song is about. Is it about one of her ex-boyfriends? Here are all of the details.

What is the meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire"?

From a listening perspective, "Vampire" is a song that vents about a breakup. In an interview with Billboard, Olivia shared some additional details about the single and the meaning behind it.

She said, "I think it’s just a song about feeling used, and all of the anger and regret and heartbreak that comes with it. And I think that’s a common feeling, whether or not someone’s famous." The singer-songwriter went on to say that the reason why she wrote the song about heartbreak is because that was what she was feeling at the time.

Olivia said, "That was something that was just really bubbling inside of me — it’s kind of an angry song, and I think I have a lot of trouble expressing feelings like anger and regret, those are particularly tough ones for me to express."

Who is "Vampire" about? Fans seem to have an idea.

After a source denied that the song is about Olivia's ex-boyfriend Adam Faze, fans are sure that the single is about her speculated relationship with Zack Bia.

While the music artist hasn't confirmed their relationship, the two were allegedly together for a few months in 2022. They also had a pretty large age gap, with Olivia being 19 and Zack being 26 at the time they were seen out together.

One lyric that cemented the fan theory that "Vampire" is about him is: "Cause girls your age know better." Besides her age gap with Adam, Zack is the only other of her ex-boyfriends that was much older than her.

A fan on Twitter wrote, "Wait was 'Vampire' referring to Zack Bia? Like Olivia and him dated when she was 19, and the whole girls your age know not to be with you statement — also the whole 'I was naive and you took advantage of me'".

Another fan on Twitter wrote, “'You only come out at night' is the most perfect description of Zack Bia i’ve seen. We love you Olivia Rodrigo." For reference, Zack is a popular DJ and is most known for performing in nightclubs.

As of June 2023, Olivia has neither confirmed nor denied if fans are right about it being about Zack. She also hasn't confirmed if her debut album "Sour" was about her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett.