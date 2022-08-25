Is Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Real or Staged? Here's What We Know

To begin, Selling the OC does take place in the Newport Beach area of California and all of the agents who star in the show are legitimate real estate agents employed by the Oppenheim Group. You can find all of their names and photos listed on the Oppenheim Group website for the Newport Beach office, which is located at 3140 East Coast Hwy., Corona Del Mar, Calif.

Where they film is not a set but, in fact, a real office where they are employed.