Here's What Really Happened Between 'Selling the OC' Stars Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland

"After a few drinks, she, you know, like tries to make out with the married men in the office," Polly recanted to her co-workers. To which Tyler confirmed: "She, like, genuinely tried to kiss me."

The almost-kiss was not caught on camera, but as we learn from their convo, Kayla tried to smooch Tyler not once, but twice —and both attempts were unsuccessful.

Kayla, a single mom who got pregnant at age 17, revealed earlier in the season that she had never had a real relationship.