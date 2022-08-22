Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Support Each Other "Endlessly" in Their Respective Careers (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after Netflix subscribers first got to know the agents at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office on Selling Sunset, a new set of Orange County–based agents are set to dazzle fans with their listings and with their interpersonal relationships on Selling the OC.

Both shows are about the drama that goes on among a group of savvy agents as they look to sell luxury properties for the Oppenheim Group brokerage, but Selling the OC sets itself apart from its LA-based predecessor.