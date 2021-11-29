'Selling the OC' Is 'Selling Sunset's' Spinoff — Meet the New Attractive Real Estate Agents

'Selling the OC' Is 'Selling Sunset's' Spinoff — Meet the New Attractive Real Estate AgentsBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 29 2021, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
With the majorly successful Selling Sunset on Netflix, it’s not shocking at all that a spinoff of the show is projected to be released in the future. Selling the OC is going to focus on hard-working, attractive, and talented real estate agents in the Newport Beach area instead of the Los Angeles area.
Viewers got a glimpse of some of the new agents at the end of Selling Sunset Season 4. Here’s what you should know about some of the new amazing realtors who'll be working beachside.
Brandi Marshall will be part of the show.
Brandi Marshall has been part of The Oppenheim Group for some time. Before venturing into the world of real estate, she worked as a public relations executive for 15 years. According to the official website for The Oppenheim Group, she’s described as a “sharp negotiator with plenty of patience." Brandi loves giving home remodeling tips on Instagram to her followers.
Austin Victoria is on 'Selling the OC.'
Just like some of the people we know and love from Selling Sunset, Austin Victoria has branched out of the acting industry and into real estate. He was an actor and model for several years before linking up with The Oppenheim Group for a career change.
He's married to a fashion designer and the father of two twin girls. Real estate seems to suit him well since The Oppenheim Group isn’t his first time working in the business.
Another 'Selling the OC' cast member is Alexandra Hall.
Plenty of real estate agents start as interior designers before breaking into the industry, and that’s the case for Alexandra Hall. She has more than 15 years of top-notch experience when it comes to selling luxury homes from the interior design aspect. She’s only worked with The Oppenheim Group for a short while but according to the official website, she’s “one of the most in-demand realtors in Orange County."
Will Heather Rae Young be part of 'Selling the OC'?
Heather Rae Young has spoken up quite a bit about living in Newport Beach, Calif. with her new husband Tarek El Moussa of HGTV fame. Because of this, a lot of fans are wondering if she’ll be part of Selling the OC moving forward.
It turns out she won’t be appearing on the new series. She’s already such an important part of Selling Sunset, so it would be ideal for her to remain in the same office with everyone she’s been working with over the last four seasons of the show.
Will any of the other 'Selling Sunset' beauties be joining the cast of 'Selling the OC'?
It doesn’t appear that any of the women from Selling Sunset will be migrating over to Selling the OC. Fans will likely be introduced to a brand new batch of real estate agents who know what they’re doing on the beachside.
We can still expect to see the familiar faces of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and Mary Fitzgerald in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset.