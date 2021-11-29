Logo
Home > Realitytv > Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset cast
Source: Netflix

'Selling the OC' Is 'Selling Sunset's' Spinoff — Meet the New Attractive Real Estate Agents

By

Nov. 29 2021, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

With the majorly successful Selling Sunset on Netflix, it’s not shocking at all that a spinoff of the show is projected to be released in the future. Selling the OC is going to focus on hard-working, attractive, and talented real estate agents in the Newport Beach area instead of the Los Angeles area.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers got a glimpse of some of the new agents at the end of Selling Sunset Season 4. Here’s what you should know about some of the new amazing realtors who'll be working beachside.

Brandi Marshall will be part of the show.

Brandi Marshall
Source: Instagram/@shesbrandimarshall

Brandi Marshall has been part of The Oppenheim Group for some time. Before venturing into the world of real estate, she worked as a public relations executive for 15 years. According to the official website for The Oppenheim Group, she’s described as a “sharp negotiator with plenty of patience." Brandi loves giving home remodeling tips on Instagram to her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Victoria is on 'Selling the OC.'

Source: Instagram @Austin_Victoria

Just like some of the people we know and love from Selling Sunset, Austin Victoria has branched out of the acting industry and into real estate. He was an actor and model for several years before linking up with The Oppenheim Group for a career change.

He's married to a fashion designer and the father of two twin girls. Real estate seems to suit him well since The Oppenheim Group isn’t his first time working in the business.

Article continues below advertisement

Another 'Selling the OC' cast member is Alexandra Hall.

Source: Instagram @alexhall_o.c

Plenty of real estate agents start as interior designers before breaking into the industry, and that’s the case for Alexandra Hall. She has more than 15 years of top-notch experience when it comes to selling luxury homes from the interior design aspect. She’s only worked with The Oppenheim Group for a short while but according to the official website, she’s “one of the most in-demand realtors in Orange County."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Heather Rae Young be part of 'Selling the OC'?

Source: Instagram @HeatherRaeYoung

Heather Rae Young has spoken up quite a bit about living in Newport Beach, Calif. with her new husband Tarek El Moussa of HGTV fame. Because of this, a lot of fans are wondering if she’ll be part of Selling the OC moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out she won’t be appearing on the new series. She’s already such an important part of Selling Sunset, so it would be ideal for her to remain in the same office with everyone she’s been working with over the last four seasons of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Will any of the other 'Selling Sunset' beauties be joining the cast of 'Selling the OC'?

Selling Sunset cast
Source: Netflix

It doesn’t appear that any of the women from Selling Sunset will be migrating over to Selling the OC. Fans will likely be introduced to a brand new batch of real estate agents who know what they’re doing on the beachside.

We can still expect to see the familiar faces of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and Mary Fitzgerald in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Did Not Fake Her Pregnancy — We’ve Got Proof

Mary Fitzgerald on Which 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Blocked Her on Instagram (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Think They Identified Christine and Emma’s Mutual Ex-Boyfriend

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.