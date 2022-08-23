'Selling the OC's' Kayla Cardona Is a Boy Mom — Meet Her Teenage Son
Reality TV's latest foray in the luxury real estate world is none other than Selling the OC. The Netflix series gives viewers all access into the personal and professional lives of real estate agents in the luxury property market. And as the cast continues to be a trending topic on social media, real estate agent Kayla Cardona is growing in popularity.
Kayla is not only a beauty, but she’s also very intelligent and appears to be a woman about her coins. Not to mention, she has one of the greatest titles a woman can have — a boy mom. As fans of the popular Selling Sunset franchise are waiting with bated breath for the new spinoff to premiere, many are interested in learning about Kayla’s family life.
So, who is Kayla Cardona’s son? Here’s what we know.
Kayla Cardona is a mom to teenage son.
Cheers to the boy moms! Kayla welcomed her son, Jordan, in December 2006. If you take a scroll through Kayla’s Instagram page, you’ll see plenty of loving as well as funny posts of the pair together.
While Kayla has been open about sharing her son with her followers online, she does maintain a sense of privacy. There aren't many details available about the teenager. We have a feeling that the real estate agent will keep the same energy on Selling the OC.
'Selling the OC's' Kayla Cardona has been working with the Oppenheim Group since June 2021.
Leveling up ain’t ever hurt nobody! Kayla is one of the newest additions to the Oppenheim Group. Per Kayla’s Instagram page, she joined the agency in June 2021.
Additionally, Kayla’s profile on the company website shares that she has quite the reputation for being a sensational real estate agent. Kalya’s profile says that the Orange County native became a top 1 percent agent and earned a prestigious Executive Club Award, due to her work with Zillow and throughout the city.
The profile also shares that Kayla provides various services to clients that include strategic marketing and transaction management services. Kayla’s hobbies also include "boxing, hiking, jogging on the beach, reading, and spending quality time with her son, family, and friends," per the profile.
Judging by Kayla’s Instagram page, the beauty is all about business and having a good time with her loved ones. So, it’s safe to see we’ll see all aspects of her life on the Netflix series.
Selling the OC premieres on Netflix on Aug. 24, 2022.