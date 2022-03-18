A24's Slasher Movie 'X' May Take Place in Texas, But Most of the Filming Happened Overseas

If you're dying for a film to show you a good time, we recommend you head to your local movie theater and check out A24's latest slasher entry, X. Directed and written by horror enthusiast Ti West, X chronicles a 1970s porno shoot gone wrong.

A group of young filmmakers arrives to film at a secluded farmhouse in Texas, but soon the leering interest of their elderly hosts turns violent. As night falls, the film crew must fight to survive the murderous impulses of the homeowners.