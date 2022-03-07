HBO Max's 'Minx' Is Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s — Is It Based on a True Story?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 7 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Is the Porn Queen of Pasadena a real-life entity or the figment of a scriptwriter's imagination?
This question is bound to puzzle fans who've already worked their way through the trailer for Season 1 of Minx, a ten-episode comedy coming to HBO Max on March 17, 2022. Minx tells the curious tale of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an outspoken feminist who teams up with a publisher named Doug (Jake Johnson) to create a title challenging the male gaze. Is Minx based on a true story?
'Minx' tells the success story of a pioneering magazine.
Written and created by Ellen Rapoport and executive produced by Paul Feig, Minx revolves around a trailblazing editor who joins forces with a porn purveyor, Doug, to create a publication bound to win over audiences with its strong ideological charge and even more potent imagery.
Set in the 1970s, Minx follows in the footsteps of other shows like The Deuce and Mrs. America. The Deuce was inspired by a real-life person whose experiences were as colorful as Vincent Martino's. There's a rich tradition of journals challenging the aesthetic limitations of porn catering to a cishet audience — but does Minx reference any of the people behind these titles?
The '70s saw an upsurge in experimental porn titles challenging the norms. Take, for instance, Suck, the "European sexpaper" that featured contributions from poets like Michael McClure and John Giorno. The Matriarchy Awakens, Joyce's proposed publication in Minx, may have been thought up with inspiration from these real-life publications.
Unfortunately, the creators behind Minx have not yet spoken on whether the show is based on a true story; however, it's pretty clear that it did come from some real-life influence.
'Minx' stars 'Feel Good' actress Ophelia Lovibond, 'New Girl' alum Jake Johnson, and 'Aquaman' star Gillian Jacobs.
The forthcoming series captures Joyce's attempts to get a new title off the ground, emphasizing the compromises she has to make in the process. Instead of giving up on the idea of popularizing feminism via a traditional publication — as opposed to a pamphlet series or a fanzine — she agrees to make a deal with a local smut distributor with bags of charisma and exceptional business nous.
Judging by the trailer, the comedy is bound to offer a hilarious rendering of one woman's unprecedented rise to success. The cast of Minx includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, and Gillian Jacobs, alongside the many hunks auditioning to make it to a picture spread inside the boundary-pushing magazine.
"HBO Max's Minx is a raunchy delight, like if Glow was a goofy office comedy set at a '70s erotic feminist magazine. Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson are both excellent as the magazine's editor and scuzzy/heart of gold publisher respectively. Warning: lots of dongs," tweeted @azalben.
"Would like to thank not only God but Jesus for Jake Johnson’s wardrobe and hair in this upcoming television program that I will watch every minute of," tweeted @HayleyLeier.
Minx arrives on HBO Max on March 16, 2022.