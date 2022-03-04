Is HBO Max's Miniseries 'The Tourist' Based on the Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie Movie?

But wait, there's more! Author Olen Steinhauer wrote a New York Times bestselling espionage novel called The Tourist, which was published back in 2009. In short, the story centers on a CIA agent named Milo Weaver, who works for a secret branch specializing in black ops, deemed the Tourists. As a Tourist, Milo utilizes his skills for protection as well as assassination.

Again, this book has nothing to do with HBO Max's limited series.