There's a scene in Episode 3 of Hulu's The Dropout where Amanda Seyfriend (who plays disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes) lines up outside of an Apple store to purchase the very first iPhone. (This was 2007.) When a man exits the store, announcing he got the first one, Elizabeth screams like it's 1964 and she's seeing The Beatles in concert.

It's no secret she's obsessed with Apple and Steve Jobs, which is why she aims to hire Apple employees, like Ana Arriola. But who exactly is Ana Arriola in The Dropout? Let's take a bite out of this Apple.