'The Dropout' Revisits the Scandalous Tale of Elizabeth Holmes — Where Was the Series Filmed?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 3 2022, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
The latest entry into the wave of TV shows chronicling the shady dealings of shameless scammers is Hulu's The Dropout. The show revisits the curious case of Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford University dropout who wanted to revolutionize blood testing.
Comprising eight episodes, Season 1 of The Dropout shows Holmes' rapid rise and inevitable fall. Where was the series filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.
These are the locations where Season 1 of 'The Dropout' was filmed.
Holmes studied chemical engineering at Stanford University starting in 2002. She dropped out after a few months, focusing her efforts on the infamous blood-testing startup, Theranos, instead. The latest adaptation of her scandalous story, The Dropout, was filmed entirely in California. The actual Stanford University campus might feature in the background of some scenes, according to the Cinemaholic.
Season 1, Episode 1 focuses on Holmes' short-lived career as a college student. Several segments might have been shot in and around Stanford University. Other filming locations include the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles, according to the Cinemaholic.
Elizabeth Holmes' downfall began in October 2015.
Forbes named Holmes the youngest self-made billionaire in 2014. At one point, she was valued at $9 billion. But her success didn't last too long. In October 2015, John Carreyrou published a landmark expose in the Wall Street Journal, in which he outlined the shortcomings of the services Theranos claimed to offer.
Holmes appeared on CNBC's Mad Money on Oct. 16, 2015, the same day Carreyrou's article came out.
"This is what happens when you work to change things. First, they think you are crazy, then they fight you. And then, all of a sudden, you change the world," she said. "We are doing things differently. And we're working to make a difference. And that means people raise questions."
Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. Her sentencing is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, 2022.
Elizabeth Holmes moved into an apartment inside Green Gables in Woodside, Calif., before the trial began.
Holmes and her now-husband, William "Billy" Evans, are thought to have moved to Green Gables in Woodside, Calif. a 74-acre compound boasting seven apartments, in the spring of 2021.
Once owned by the Fleishhacker family, Green Gables (aka the Mortimer Fleishhacker House) is considered as one of the most expensive properties in Silicon Valley, Calif. Unfortunately for fans, it's uncertain if the estate will feature in The Dropout.
Beforehand, Holmes and Billy were living in the Lombard Apartments, a luxury apartment complex in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Fransisco, Calif. They had to give up the place in 2019 when Theranos fell into total disrepair.
It's uncertain if the Lombard Apartments made it into The Dropout. Unfortunately for fans, the beautiful building has not yet been listed as one of the filming locations.
The Dropout is available on Hulu now.