'The Dropout' Revisits the Scandalous Tale of Elizabeth Holmes — Where Was the Series Filmed?

Holmes appeared on CNBC's Mad Money on Oct. 16, 2015, the same day Carreyrou's article came out.

"This is what happens when you work to change things. First, they think you are crazy, then they fight you. And then, all of a sudden, you change the world," she said. "We are doing things differently. And we're working to make a difference. And that means people raise questions."

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. Her sentencing is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, 2022.