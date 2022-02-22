When Is 'Promised Land' Moving Over to Hulu? All the Details

Many fans are wondering about Promised Land's future upon its move to streaming mid-season.

ABC recently dropped the family drama starring Scandal star Bellamy Young and John Ortiz, with the final episodes of the season moving over to Hulu.

Although it hasn’t been on the air for long, the series grew a substantial fan base after it debuted. Following ABC’s decision to take Promised Land off its schedule, its creator, Matt Lopez, addressed his audience’s concerns.