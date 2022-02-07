Bellamy Young's Acclaimed Work as an Actress and a Singer Has Made Her a Millionaire

Adopted at six weeks old, the future star was raised as Amy Maria Young. She chose "Bellamy" for her stage name as a tribute to her adoptive father's friend, Bill, who helped raise her after her adoptive father passed away.

“My first [adoptive] dad died when I was 15, and his best friend, Bill, did all the dad stuff with me, so I did a mushing of our names,” Bellamy told People in 2015. “I felt like I could get away with it because I’m Southern.”

In college, Bellamy studied English and theater at Yale University and graduated in 1991. She even attended a summer course at the British American Drama Academy in England during her college years.