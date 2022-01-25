How Many Episodes Total Will There Be in Season 1 of 'Promised Land'?

Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) owns a large winery called Heritage House Vineyard in California's Sonoma Valley. The conflict that kicks off the new series Promised Land begins with Joe wanting to hand down the business to a relative. The question is: Who should Joe choose to shoulder the family legacy, and what will they do to nab the title? What's more, what will happen when his ex-wife returns to claim what might actually be rightfully hers?

Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles south but a world away, three immigrants cross the border from Mexico in search of a better life. But what Joe and his family don't realize is that they may have plans to take over the winery for themselves.