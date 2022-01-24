Logo
Source: ABC

The Mansion Where 'The Bachelor' Is Filmed Isn't Actually Owned by the Show

By

Jan. 24 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

If there's one constant standout factor on The Bachelor besides all of the gorgeous people that take part in it and their thrilling romantic escapades, it's the settings where the show takes place. The Bachelor sets the scene with lavish properties, vacation locations, romantic date spots, and everything else in between.

One of the most frequently-used locations on the show is the main mansion. As fans of the show likely know, the property is huge, lavish, and perfect for a group of potential lovers to test the waters. With that being said, who exactly owns the mansion that The Bachelor calls its home base during filming? Keep reading to find out!

'The Bachelor'
Source: ABC
Who owns the 'Bachelor' mansion?

Considering how successful The Bachelor and its spinoffs are, you'd be forgiven to assume that the lavish sprawling mansion that the show calls home is owned by the show, or at least ABC. Well, that is actually far from the case. In fact, the home is really a family's home for most of the year, except for the 42 days when The Bachelor and The Bachelorette need to fill it with steamy romance and drama.

Per Insider, the mansion is owned by a contractor named Marshall Haraden and for most of the year, he and his family occupy the palatial space. However, when ABC comes knocking with their checkbook, Marshall and his family pack up all of their belongings and stay someplace else until filming has completed.

The 7,500 square-foot mansion, nicknamed "Villa De La Vina," is surrounded by a whopping 10 acres of property located right in Agoura Hills, Calif. With an extra roughly 20,000 square feet in outdoor play space and a variety of other luxury amenities, it's clear why ABC chooses the Haraden family's home to host their show year after year. For super fans of The Bachelor, the home has even previously been available for rent on Airbnb for the jaw-dropping cost of $6,000 per night.

'The Bachelor'
Source: ABC
"They're here 42 days, twice a year," 59-year-old Marshall explained to Us Weekly during an interview about his involvement in the show's process. "Everything leaves — everything that's not tied down, that's not part of the home. Curtains, TVs, pots and pans, clothes — everything in one day goes out. And then they take two weeks to put it together the way they want it, and they shoot for X amount of days, and then they spend two weeks to put it back."

When ABC's crews come in, the usually modestly-appointed home is transformed into a luxurious palace covered in drapes, mood lighting, fancy furniture, and various other vibe-setters that ABC employs to make the home as romantic as can be.

To see ABC's decorating skills on the Haraden family home in action, be sure to check out The Bachelor, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

