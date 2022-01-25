Meet the Cast of ABC's Latinx Family Drama 'Promised Land'

Bellamy Young stars as Margaret Honeycroft, the sole descendant of her father’s vineyard and the mother to three of Joe’s adult children. Following their divorce and Joe’s subsequent marriage to Lettie, Margaret threatens to reclaim her father’s legacy. “She knows who she is now, and she has nothing left to prove to anyone," Bellamy told Daily News.

Bellamy has had a successful career on TV since 1995. She's had recurring roles on shows such as Scrubs and Criminal Minds, and was also one of the stars of FOX's Prodigal Son. However, viewers probably know her best for her award-winning turn as the former First Lady on Scandal.

Bellamy is also a trained singer. She previously released an album and even sang for the Obamas at the White House Christmas Tree Lighting in 2015.