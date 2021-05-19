Fans of 'Prodigal Son' Are Desperate to Save the Show After the Shocking Finale

Deadline reported on May 18, 2021, that the creators of Prodigal Son, Chris Fedak, and Sam Sklaver, aren't sure the show is over. The pair revealed that while Fox may have canceled Prodigal Son, the show is currently being shopped with Warner Bros. television. Similar events occurred after the cancellation of Fox show Lucifer , which was later picked up by Netflix.

The creators also added they are interested in finding the show a new home and that Prodigal Son's third season would explore more of the Dani-Malcolm relationship ("Brightwell") and explore "a new 'venue' where Martin could shine."

Does this also seemingly confirm that Martin being stabbed did not result in his death? Chris Fedak had only this to say: "I mean, he could be dead. But we’d be really bad writers if we did anything that means Michael Sheen couldn’t be a part of the show going forward."