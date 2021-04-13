Fox Has Yet to Renew 'Prodigal Son' for Season 3 and Some Fans Are Worried

Season 1 of Prodigal Son premiered on Fox on Sept. 23, 2019 — and its engaging storyline and strong characters helped it become an instant hit among viewers. Starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, the police procedural charts a former FBI special agent's attempts to track down various criminals while also coming to terms with his paternal legacy. So, is Prodigal Son going to be renewed for Season 3, or is it going to be canceled?

Prodigal Son was reportedly one of the last TV show to be picked up for the 2019-2020 season, and there's a chance that Fox will keep to that pattern and only announce its decision about the show's future after deliberating on other series, like The Resident and Call Me Kat. Season 2 was announced in May 2020, which could indicate that further updates about the show are still some months away.

Unfortunately for voracious fans, the show went on a short hiatus in March 2021. Season 2 of Prodigal Son will resume on April 13, 2021, with at least two more episodes in the pipeline. What will happen to Prodigal Son afterward? Is it going to be renewed, or is it going to be canceled after the Season 2 finale?

Season 2 of 'Prodigal Son' features A-listers like Alan Cumming and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Good Wife alum Alan Cumming joined the cast to play Simon Hoxley, a vexingly confident Europol agent drafted in to solve Nicholas Endicott's murder case. Dubbed the "Mind Sleuth," Simon made a name for himself as one of the most attentive profilers out there — which, in turn, is bound to make Malcolm's life just a little bit harder.

Alan made his debut in an episode titled "Face Value," and he is set to appear in "Ouroboros" as well. Catherine made her first appearance in "Face Value" as well, portraying Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a resident M.D. at the Claremont Psychiatric Hospital.

Season 2 of the show plunges viewers into the aftermath of a horrific incident that saw Malcolm's sister, Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage), ruthlessly murder Nicholas, a ludicrously well-off businessman with questionable morals.

Malcolm came to his sister's rescue without much hesitation. Drawing on his vast knowledge and experience as a former FBI special agent and an NYPD consultant, he successfully destroyed most pieces of evidence, telling his traumatized sister that it had been him who had committed the crime. Season 2 charts his reckoning, capturing how he becomes increasingly engulfed in an internal fight between following in his father's footsteps and doing the right thing.

"Face Value" saw Malcolm and the team set out on a quest to track down the whereabouts of a killer who specifically targets plastic surgeons. Meanwhile, Ainsley kicked up a fuss by telling Malcolm she may have committed a crime. At the end of the episode, the brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart — which ended with Ainsley reassuring Malcolm that they had managed to get away with the murder. But did they?