Lou Diamond Phillips Isn't Getting Ready to Leave 'Prodigal Son' Any Time Soon

At the end of the first season of Prodigal Son , Lou Diamond Phillips ' Gil Arroyo was in serious trouble. Gil, who is a major crimes lieutenant with the NYPD, is stabbed as a result of the meticulous planning of Dermot Mulroney's Nicholas Endicott. The season ends with him headed to the hospital, and plenty of fans are curious whether Gil will ultimately survive his encounter with Nicholas.

Given the fact that he mentions the dynamic between Gil and his team, fans have assumed that means that Lou will be around through at least a large chunk of the show's second season. Writers love to put their characters in dangerous situations, but ultimately, it seems like Prodigal Son isn't ready to shake up its core cast just yet.

"In the second season, not everything is completely on Malcolm Bright's shoulders," Lou explained. "The planets that revolve around his sun, as it were, are being dealt with individually and specifically. The dynamics between me and my team are getting investigated a little bit more. Ainsley gets to step up quite a bit, you know, Halston Sage in that jaw-dropping finale — that storyline is going to be examined a bit more, [along with] her character and what is in her DNA."

Although Gil is in a pretty perilous state at the end of season 1, it seems like Lou has been pretty open about the fact that he'll remain a part of the show. In an interview with Looper , Lou discussed what season 2 will look like, and what he sees as the expanded role that the supporting cast will have in the season. Presumably, that supporting cast with continue to include Gil.

Gil's rekindled feelings for Jessica will also be part of season 2.

In addition to confirming his character's return, Lou also said that the relationship between Gil and Jessica, who kissed in season 1, will be explored more in the second season. "They don't put any little bow on that," he said. "It's messy, as messy as the stab wound to my gut. That in and of itself comes with its own set of baggage."

"How are we going to deal with that, and how does that affect Malcolm?" Lou continued. "How does that affect my team? How does that affect Gil's ability to be objective and to be the law-abiding rock that he is?" Lou also offered praise for the show's writers, saying that the actors were constantly impressed by their ability to explore new dynamics and shake things up.