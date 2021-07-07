Season 5 of 'Animal Kingdom' Is Almost Here — What All Went Down in Season 4?

TNT’s hit drama Animal Kingdom is finally coming back. Like many other television shows, the series’ production was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the show have less than a week to go before Season 5 of the series premieres. The last time audiences saw Smurf (Ellen Barkin), Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) on the small screen was almost two years ago.

Season 5 debuts on July 11, and Season 4 concluded on August 20, 2019. So, you’re probably going to need a recap to remind you of all the crazy things that went down back during Season 4. Going into Season 5, fans will see how the Cody boys survive without Janine "Smurf" Cody — the matriarch of the family . It’s expected that new problems will crop up for them as they get swept up in waves of family drama and crime-filled activities while losing their lives in a power struggle and trying to maintain their supremacy.

It will be interesting to see if the Codys will come together and hold each other down when things get rough or turn on one another, breaking up the brotherhood.

So before Season 5 begins, let's take a look at this Season 4 recap for Animal Kingdom.