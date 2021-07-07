Here's Why You Won't Be Seeing Ellen Barkin on 'Animal Kingdom' Season 5

Since TNT's drama series Animal Kingdom debut in 2016, viewers instantly became fans of the tight-knit southern California family who lives fast and commits crimes.

Audiences couldn't help but take a liking to the ballsy no-filtered family matriarch Janine "Smurf" Cody, played by Ellen Barkin. IMDb users were instantly hooked, calling the show "Sons of Anarchy meets Point Break" and the "Best Show on Television."