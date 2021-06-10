The Season 5 Finale of 'Queen of the South' Ended With a Gigantic Narrative Twist

The fast-escalating face-off features a bloody knife fight. Although the odds are stacked up against him, Pote ends up winning. As a "parting gift," he offers Chicho Siete Gotas. Dumas gets Teresa’s waterfront property.

Queen of the South features a time jump, capturing where the main characters end up three years after the frenzy surrounding Teresa's shooting. After leaving jail, Pote makes it his mission to get revenge on the spineless Boaz.

Pote finally reunites with Kelly Anne, his daughter, Lena (Mileiah Vega), and the old crew. It's here that we learn that Teresa is not only not dead — but that she has successfully pulled off another genius plan.

Pote tells her that Dumas and Chicho suspect nothing. Teresa delivers a monologue, explaining that she chose to "kill herself" to avoid death or prison.

"If either prison or death were my own options. What do you know? I chose life," she says.