Pasha Lychnikoff aka Kostya Is New to 'Queen of the South,' But Not to the Small Screen

Though Queen of the South is currently airing its fifth and final season, the USA Network crime drama has shown no sign of slowing down. The series, which is based on the novel La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) after she starts her own drug cartel in the United States.

Since the show debuted in 2016, many characters have come and gone as Teresa has grown her empire.