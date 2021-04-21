Season 5 will be the last for 'Queen of the South.'

Following actress Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, USA Network's Queen of the South focuses on a woman's escape from a Mexican drug cartel to start her own in America, based on the novel La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The show's fourth season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left fans begging for more. Now, two years after Season 4 aired, viewers finally can watch Season 5 unfold.

But will this be the last season of Queen of the South?