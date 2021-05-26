'Queen of the South' Fans Are Worried That Kelly Anne Will Get Killed off

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers for Queen of the South.

When USA announced that Queen of the South would be ending after Season 5, longtime viewers immediately began to worry that showrunners would have no problem killing off Kelly Anne. After all, she already returned from a faux passing in the show and has come out on the right side of so many close calls that one has to think her luck will eventually run out. So, does Kelly Anne die in the show?