Things Are Not Looking Good for Teresa Mendoza Ahead of the 'Queen of the South' Finale

Things Are Not Looking Good for Teresa Mendoza Ahead of the 'Queen of the South' FinaleBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 9 2021, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Warning: SPOILERS for Queen of the South are ahead.
The fifth and final season of Queen of the South is explosive, to say the least. Nobody in Teresa Mendoza's (Alice Braga) inner circle is safe, including Teresa herself.
The drug cartel leader has often put herself in danger many times over the years, but she's always managed to survive. However, after the events in the penultimate episode of Season 5, "A Prueba de Balas," she may not make it through the latest betrayal.
Is Teresa Mendoza dead on Queen of the South? The second to last episode of the USA drama has fans worried that the show will conclude with her passing. Plus, find out how James Valdez (Peter Gadiot) is involved.
Is Teresa Mendoza dead on 'Queen of the South?'
Throughout Season 5, one of Teresa's main problems is that Russian cartel leader Kostya (Pasha Lychnikoff) wants her dead. In between his threats on her life, Teresa reconciles her romantic relationship with James. Though he's recently been critical of Teresa's approach to getting what she wants, the two can't deny their feelings and their long history with one another.
As they are confessing their love for one another, James offers Teresa a gun with two bullets to use against Kostya. Instead, she manages to get rid of him by poisoning the rim of his tequila glass.
A shooting breaks out once Kostya's men realize that he's dead, but Teresa escapes. She expresses her desire to get "out of the business," once and for all.
While it seems like Teresa may actually get a happy ending after hovering over the line between life and death for so many seasons, she ends up getting betrayed by James. After she has fled to Belize, James encounters Devon Finch (Jamie Hector) one last time. He's been working with the CIA agent to try to protect Teresa. Devon requests that James complete one final mission before he can let him go.
"Teresa isn't a threat," James tells Devon. "She just wants to be left in peace."
Devon says that it's impossible for Teresa to be left alone.
"You know what has to be done," Devon ominously tells Teresa's love.
Those who have been watching the show since the very beginning may remember that a flash-forward from Season 1 shows Teresa getting shot. The moment ends up happening in real time in "A Prueba de Balas," and James is revealed to be the one who is behind the weapon.
That's right, Teresa's right-hand man is the one who shoots her in her sprawling mansion in Belize. Based on James' chat with Devon, it seems like he was ordered to kill Teresa, and that she won't be surviving the attack.
The shot appears to hit Teresa in the stomach, and the episode concludes with her falling to the floor with blood coming out of her mouth.
He could have shot her in order to spare her from a more painful end. According to Devon, her death is inevitable anyway.
However, some fans are convinced that it's all part of an elaborate scheme, and that James actually has something up his sleeve.
Some 'Queen of the South' viewers think that Teresa Mendoza is still alive.
Unsurprisingly, the dramatic conclusion of "A Prueba de Balas" has continued to shock fans.
"THE ENDING TO THAT QUEEN OF THE SOUTH EPISODE ARE YOU KIDDING," one viewer tweeted once the penultimate episode concluded.
Since one episode of the series does remain, many think that it's too simple of an ending for Teresa to be dead.
One popular theory that viewers have come up with to explain the shooting is that Teresa isn't actually the one who takes a bullet. When she gets off the plane in Belize, she's joined by another woman who bears a physical resemblance to her.
This mystery woman could be a body decoy for the drug cartel operator.
Another possibility is that Teresa is going to fake her death so she can run off with James.
"This is all a work by Queen Of The South..." another viewer tweeted. "Make it look like they killed Teresa so that she can run away with James."
All will be revealed during the final episode of Queen of the South. It airs on June 9 at 10 p.m. ET on the USA Network.