Things Are Not Looking Good for Teresa Mendoza Ahead of the 'Queen of the South' Finale

The drug cartel leader has often put herself in danger many times over the years, but she's always managed to survive. However, after the events in the penultimate episode of Season 5, "A Prueba de Balas," she may not make it through the latest betrayal.

The fifth and final season of Queen of the South is explosive, to say the least. Nobody in Teresa Mendoza 's (Alice Braga) inner circle is safe, including Teresa herself.

Is Teresa Mendoza dead on Queen of the South? The second to last episode of the USA drama has fans worried that the show will conclude with her passing. Plus, find out how James Valdez (Peter Gadiot) is involved.

Is Teresa Mendoza dead on 'Queen of the South?'

Throughout Season 5, one of Teresa's main problems is that Russian cartel leader Kostya (Pasha Lychnikoff) wants her dead. In between his threats on her life, Teresa reconciles her romantic relationship with James. Though he's recently been critical of Teresa's approach to getting what she wants, the two can't deny their feelings and their long history with one another.

As they are confessing their love for one another, James offers Teresa a gun with two bullets to use against Kostya. Instead, she manages to get rid of him by poisoning the rim of his tequila glass. A shooting breaks out once Kostya's men realize that he's dead, but Teresa escapes. She expresses her desire to get "out of the business," once and for all.

Article continues below advertisement

While it seems like Teresa may actually get a happy ending after hovering over the line between life and death for so many seasons, she ends up getting betrayed by James. After she has fled to Belize, James encounters Devon Finch (Jamie Hector) one last time. He's been working with the CIA agent to try to protect Teresa. Devon requests that James complete one final mission before he can let him go.

Source: USA Network

Article continues below advertisement

"Teresa isn't a threat," James tells Devon. "She just wants to be left in peace." Devon says that it's impossible for Teresa to be left alone. "You know what has to be done," Devon ominously tells Teresa's love. Those who have been watching the show since the very beginning may remember that a flash-forward from Season 1 shows Teresa getting shot. The moment ends up happening in real time in "A Prueba de Balas," and James is revealed to be the one who is behind the weapon.

That's right, Teresa's right-hand man is the one who shoots her in her sprawling mansion in Belize. Based on James' chat with Devon, it seems like he was ordered to kill Teresa, and that she won't be surviving the attack. The shot appears to hit Teresa in the stomach, and the episode concludes with her falling to the floor with blood coming out of her mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

He could have shot her in order to spare her from a more painful end. According to Devon, her death is inevitable anyway. However, some fans are convinced that it's all part of an elaborate scheme, and that James actually has something up his sleeve.

Source: USA Network