Fans Are Infuriated After James Killed [SPOILER] — Why Did He Betray her?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the final season of Queen of the South.

All is fair in love and drug wars, and Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) has had to learn this the hard way. After the deaths of her best friend Brenda (Justina Machado), her first love Guero (Jon-Michael Ecker), her godson Tony (Adolfo Alvarez), and most recently, one of her right-hand men, King George (Ryan O'Nan), it’s safe to say that Teresa has nothing to lose — except, of course, her own life.