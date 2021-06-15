Karen and Deon Derrico Now Live in North Las Vegas — but Where Did They Grow Up?By Leila Kozma
One North Las Vegas-based couple surely knows how to keep things busy.
Karen Derrico and her husband of nearly two decades, Deon, are raising 14 kids (and counting). The stars of Doubling Down With the Derricos are the proud parents of two sets of twins, a set of quintuplets, and a set of triplets.
But what were Karen and Deon like before they started a family? What's there to know about their personal background? Where are they from?
So, where did Karen and Deon Derrico grow up?
Karen Derrico from Doubling Down With the Derricos was born on Feb. 26, 1980, in Kingstree, S.C.
She graduated from Kingstree Senior High School in Kingstree, S.C. in 1998 before landing a job at a daycare center. Eventually, she became a flight attendant. On her website, Karen writes that she first met her future husband, Deon, through work — though many claim that they first got talking at a Detroit club.
While Karen's career journey is fairly straightforward, Deon's is anything but.
As Karen explains on her website, she always dreamed of becoming a mother. She and Deon welcomed their first daughter, Darian, in December 2005 (or 2006, depending on which resources you consult). She didn't leave her career behind completely — but she likely switched gears soon afterward, spending more and more time with her fast-growing family instead.
Born and raised in Detroit, Mich., Deon studied acting at the prestigious Cooley High School before plunging himself into different jobs. Deon worked as a bus driver, a chef, a hairstylist, and a salon owner before setting his sights on a career as a real estate investor. He is reportedly the owner of Deon Derrico Entertainment, a film, talent, and TV corporation, as well.
Deon was charged with forgery, theft, false representation, and more crimes in 2014.
Deon found himself in some serious legal trouble a few years ago. He was charged with forgery, theft, real estate fraud, and false representation, among other crimes, in 2014.
As the Nevada Attorney General's website summarizes, Deon and his business associate, Olujuwon Devin Bryant, were accused of fraudulently acquiring properties with the intent of charging rent to unsuspecting tenants, among a range of other crimes.
The case went on for several years. Deon was found not guilty on most charges in April 2018, per The Sun.
"Before being falsely and wrongly charged … I was quick to judge anyone who had been criminally charged," Deon captioned an Instagram post. "I also forgot that prosecutors are humans and make mistakes all the time, and just because an individual has been charged with a crime doesn't mean that they, in fact, committed the crime in which they've been charged."
Karen previously said that the stress triggered by the prolonged legal proceedings had a detrimental impact on her health. She lost Carter, who was triplets with Diez and Dior, in 2017.
"We believe that everything, it happens for a reason," she told KTNV-TV. "This was our test for our testimony."
Karen and Deon are raising 14 kids (and counting).
Karen and Deon's oldest daughter is Darian.
Darian was followed by Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and Daiten, "triplins" Diez and Dior, and triplets, Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver. And, according to a new rumor, Karen might be pregnant again.
