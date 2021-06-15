Karen and Deon Derrico Now Live in North Las Vegas — but Where Did They Grow Up?

One North Las Vegas-based couple surely knows how to keep things busy.

Karen Derrico and her husband of nearly two decades, Deon, are raising 14 kids (and counting). The stars of Doubling Down With the Derricos are the proud parents of two sets of twins, a set of quintuplets, and a set of triplets.

But what were Karen and Deon like before they started a family? What's there to know about their personal background? Where are they from?