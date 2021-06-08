Karen and Deon Derrico Are Concerned About One of Their Younger Kids

In many cases, craniosynostosis surgery is performed on children as young as a few months old. On Doubling Down With the Derricos, a doctor explains that Diez might have sagittal craniosynostosis, making him a candidate for the head reshaping surgery. However, as of right now, it doesn't look like Diez has gotten surgery.

One of the big concerns that Deon has is that, according to him, no one caught Diez's head shape earlier or informed him and Karen that it could be serious.

"I just feel like someone should have advised us with his head," he says in one Season 2 episode, per People. "We would have never overlooked such a thing. We would have never brushed this off under the rug … Let us go to a professional who would have seen the issues that we have right now. And we wouldn't have to potentially have a surgery done."