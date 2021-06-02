'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Stars Karen and Deon Have 14 Kids — Are They Having More?

The stay-at-home mom and her real estate investor husband are parents to Darian, 15, Derrick, 10, 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 1-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver.

In August 2020, Doubling Down With the Derricos premiered on TLC. The family reality series gave viewers a look into Karen and Deon Derrico's life with their 12 kids and the family's journey through the birth of their set of triplets.

Doubling Down With the Derricos was renewed for Season 2, and the new season will premiere on June 1. One of the biggest questions that fans are wondering ahead of the show's debut is: Are the Derricos pregnant again? Keep reading to find out why this could be true.

That's right, 14 kids! The super-size family from Las Vegas was a big hit with fans as viewers watched Karen and Deon's family deal with quarantine life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's why the Derricos could be pregnant again.

In a trailer for Season 2 of Doubling Down With the Derricos, the family is dealing with life's many ups and downs as they are still navigating their way through the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of all that's going on in their lives, Karen thinks she could be pregnant again. In the sneak peek, she is seen talking to Deon and says, "According to this, I'm a week late."

Deon urges her to take a pregnancy test, and his mother, Marion "GG" Derrico, who can be seen eavesdropping, talks to her son about the possibility that they're pregnant again. She tells him, "What is it you want me to say? Do you want me to say, 'Oh God, I hope it's positive?' When is the line drawn for real?"

It's apparent that GG doesn't walk her son and daughter-in-law to have another baby (or babies) since they already have their hands full with the children they already have. Grandma GG later tells the camera, "Not another baby. It's overwhelming with the ones that are here." Before Doubling Down With the Derricos came along, the Derricos had been pursuing the opportunity to be cast for a reality show for years.

In an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal before the premiere of Season 1, Karen shared, “We want to share what we went through, and how we’re able to raise our children and maneuver through some of these different obstacles and trials and things that happen in our day-to-day life.” Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Deon took to social media about the upcoming season and, accompanied by footage from the newest installment, wrote, “This is going to be a ride buckle up!"