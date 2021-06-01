The Derricos Are Open About Their Faith on 'Doubling Down With the Derricos'

As the Derricos explain in the series premiere, they are Christian, but they also enjoy plenty of mainstream activities and events. They aren't afraid to show their family prayers on their series, but Karen and Deon don't seem to be using their series as a ministry of any kind.

Their Christian faith plays a role on the show because it's in their life — not because they want to use Doubling Down With the Derricos as a platform to showcase their religion specifically.