'House of Flowers' Season 3 Has a Few New Faces You May Recognize

The House of Flowers Season 3 cast will have all your favorite de la Mora family members but there are also a few new faces on the Mexican Netflix series.

Joining the show's main characters including Paulina, Elena, and Julian de la Mora (who are played by Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, and Darío Bernal respectively) are some new actors that are ready to spice things up for fans of the loving but dysfunctional family.

So, what does the cast of the third and final House of Flowers season look like? Keep reading to find out!