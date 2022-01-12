Here's When Viewers Can Expect More Episodes of 'Station 19'

An official Season 6 premiere date has not yet been announced, but we’re guessing it will air sometime in late 2022, so as to coincide with Grey’s Anatomy's fall premiere. That would allow for more crossovers between the firehouse and the hospital.

Crossover episodes have consistently boosted the ratings of both shows. Just last season, fans were shocked by the sudden death of firefighter Dean Miller, who was injured in an explosion during a Station 19 episode. However, he wasn’t confirmed as dead until the crossover Grey’s Anatomy episode, when he was rushed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.