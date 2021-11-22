Could the Hit ABC Hit Drama 'Station 19' Be Losing Another Character?

During the Nov. 10 special episode, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) who's also been with the drama since its beginning, died. Dean touched many lives while on the series and while the pain of his passing remains, fans of the shows are worried about Vic's future. After she was injured at the explosion site, she was not in stable condition, and viewers who admire the character wonder if she will also be joining Dean in demise.

On that note, here's everything we know about what's in store for Barrett and her character Victoria Hughes.