Vic Was Struck by a Broken Live Wire on 'Station 19' — Is She OK?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 12 2021, Published 9:40 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event on Nov. 11, 2021.
Staying true to the spirit of the action-packed promos, the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event brings about some seismic changes for several main characters.
Take Victoria "Vic" Hughes (Barrett Doss), who has several brushes with death, or Ben Warren (Jason George), who has to get through what can likely be classified as the worst ambulance ride of his career. So, who survives and who doesn't? Does Vic die on Station 19?
Vic almost died in the 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' crossover event on Nov. 11, 2021.
Promoted as a tearjerker of an episode, the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy crossover event was supposed to cause a spike in last-minute tissue sales — and it indeed did. In a suspenseful scene, Vic climbs up a fireman ladder only to get struck by a broken live wire and fall backward. The harrowing scene immediately sent viewers into emergency mode — but the worst was yet to come.
Dean asked Vic to move to California with him, but she politely declined.
Later on in the episode, Dean ( and a group of others head out to assess the damage and offer help. During the ride there, Vic and Dean briefly discuss Dean's plans to move to Oakland, Calif., to improve the work of Crisis One.
"I don't want you to go, but I can't go with you," Vic tells Dean.
"I figured, but I asked," he responds.
But things quickly turn around once they arrive on location. Vic and Dean both suffer injuries.
Vic emerged relatively unscathed at the end of the episode — unlike Dean.
The harrowing task of taking Dean to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital befalls Ben Warren (Jason George), who immediately rolls up his sleeves, doing his best to save Dean's life.
But the ambulance arrives at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with the sirens off. Dean's tragic death sends shockwaves through the whole community, with many struggling to process the horrible event.
Sticking to a promise he made to Dean in Season 3 of Station 19, Ben immediately signs the paperwork needed to start the adoption process and assume legal guardianship over Dean's daughter, Pru.
As a promo suggests, however, there will be other relatives ready and rearing to contest Ben's decision to raise Pru with Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Who will win? Only time will tell.
Dean's untimely left fans feeling equally devastated.
"How dare y’all not let Dean and Vic have their happy ending," wrote on sad viewer on Twitter, before another agreed, adding, "I love you, Dean Miller. I’m so sorry. You didn’t deserve this. #GreysxStation19 #Station19 #greysanatomy."
Catch new episodes of Station 19 every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.