Source: ABC

We Can't Believe 'Station 19' Killed off Another MAJOR Character!

[Warning: Major spoilers below]

Oh, no! A shocking cliffhanger left viewers questioning the fate of one of Station 19's major characters, and last night (Feb. 6), fans of the drama series learned what actually happened to Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza).

While he was tasked with babysitting a 3-year-old, the young child enters the room holding a gun he obtained from inside the house and accidentally shoots Ryan in the chest. Cue the tears.