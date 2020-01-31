We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
station-19-1580509607318.png
Source: Instagram

[Spoiler] Dies in Season 3 of 'Station 19'

By

The hit ABC romance show Station 19 is the firefighter drama no one asked for, but we all needed it. And boy, is it filled with drama.

The most recent drama to stun fans happened in the second episode of Season 3 — that's right, producers are already hitting fans with cliffhangers right from the beginning. One question fans have after watching the last episode is if Alberto Frezza's Ryan is leaving the show for good.

Did Ryan die in 'Station 19'?

The second episode of Season 3, titled "Indoor Fireworks," left us with the cliffhanger of the season. What started as a heroic act ended in tragedy. Ryan came back to Seattle from San Diego because Jenna (Sarah Oh) had cheated on him. He was hoping to rekindle with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), but she admitted to him that she was still in love with an ex-boyfriend.

But while these two are having a moment, there are a couple of children obviously crying down the hall, and the pair go to investigate.