[Spoiler] Died During the Last Episode of 'Station 19'By Leila Kozma
The Season 16 Winter premiere of Grey's Anatomy captures one of the most harrowing scenes to take place in the history of the show — a horrific car crash at Joe's Bar that posed grave dangers to just about every Grey Sloan doctor.
Unfortunately for more sensitive viewers, this is exactly the catastrophe the newest episode of Station 19 revolves around as well. As the Season 3 premiere revealed, the popular firefighters were at risk just the same. Who died on Station 19? Did anyone get out safe?
The Season 3 premiere of 'Station 19' picks up the thread where 'Grey's Anatomy' left off.
The two-hour-long horror show kicked off with "Help Me Through the Night," an emotionally-charged Grey's Anatomy episode exploring the rising tensions between everyone's favorite doctors.
Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) visited Jo (Camilla Luddington) at her humble abode — only to discover that the attending surgeon became emotionally attached to a baby she took home from the hospital. Meanwhile, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) diagnosed Casey (Alex Blue Davis) with a temporal lobe contusion aggravating the symptoms of their PTSD.
However, it was the last few seconds of "Help Me Through the Night" that dealt a real blow, capturing a car crash of unfathomable scale that left Joe's Bar completely wrecked, ruined, with the structure of the building just a few seconds away from collapsing. The catastrophe posed a serious threat to the doctors of Grey Sloan, with Levi (Jake Borelli), Taryn, (Jaicy Elliot), Casey, and many others stuck inside.
The Season 3 premiere of Station 19 posed some additional challenges for viewers already on the verge of tearing up. In what can only be described as the most ambitious crossover in the history of both TV series, "I Know This Bar," took viewers right back to the heart-rending scene. As the episode revealed, Lieutenant Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Ben Warren (Jason George), and the rest of the firefighters were just as badly affected by the tragic accident.
Vic (Barrett Dross) entered into a state of unmediated panic upon learning that her lover is inside the collapsing building. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) poured all her might into maintaining an illusion of orderliness.
So, who died on 'Station 19'?
Joan, the nervous driver causing the incident died on the spot. Blake Simms (Devin Way) made it through just about. However, it was the news about Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) miscarriage that left the worst impact on viewers.
"With this big crossover event, I will say that there was, in initial discussions, the intention to have someone die. But what happened is that we realized, as we were breaking [the season of] “Grey’s Anatomy,” that Bailey was going to lose her baby, Krista Vernoff told Variety.
"[...] we realized as we were breaking the midseason finale, that we weren’t going to have time to properly process that loss. So as we were writing the [midseason] premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” the loss of Bailey’s baby felt so potent as a loss, that it felt if we were going to kill someone else, it almost felt like a hat on a hat. It felt like, let’s grieve this baby," the showrunner of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy added.
