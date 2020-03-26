A New Episode of 'Station 19' Revolves Around Rigo Vasquez's Tragic Death

However, the opportunity to welcome Rigo back never came about. In "Poor Wandering One," we watched Rigo sign the last hospital forms, grab his personal belongings and make headway to the exit. Just as he was about to leave, something went horribly wrong. He collapsed, losing his life on the spot. According to the official diagnosis, the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, a condition that involves symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and chest pain.