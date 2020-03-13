What Happened to Rico Vasquez, One of the Newest Recruits on 'Station 19'?

In "Ice Ice Baby," Vasques learned that his wife, Eva (Kelly Thiebaud), was pursuing an affair with one of his more established colleagues, Jack Gibson (Grey Damon). Consumed by anger, he went ahead and punched his teammate with full force.

Although Vasquez might be one of the more controversial characters on the show, his troubles struck a chord with many fans.

"Vasquez, you did justifiably punch Gibson in the face :) #Station19," tweeted a fan.

"Let her go Jack! Also excuse me what happened to Vasquez was not his fault tf woman #station19," wrote another person.

"Dang only Warren was there for Vasquez. #station19," wrote somebody else.