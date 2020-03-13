We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Happened to Rico Vasquez, One of the Newest Recruits on 'Station 19'?

By

Season 3 of Station 19 was anything but generous with Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez). Unable to establish strong working relationships with the team, the handsome firefighter developed an alarming tendency to take matters into his own hands and disregard the mode of conduct. A recent episode, "Satellite of Love," saw him cause an explosion by accident. So, what exactly happened with Vasquez? What's next for the recruit?

What happened with Vasquez on 'Station 19'?

The firefighter joined the Station 19 team only recently. Determined to prove himself to his fellow team members, Vasquez refused to sit back and engage in banausic tasks. In "Satellite of Love," we watched him march to the beat of his own drum, grab the wrong fire extinguisher, cause an explosion by accident, and subject himself to severe bodily harm. 